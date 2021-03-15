-
The state and federal officials say Facebook's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram violated competition laws and served to stifle rivals by giving the social network an unfair advantage.
Libra will be controlled by a nonprofit group in which Facebook will share responsibilities with companies ranging from Mastercard and PayPal to Uber and eBay.
The CEO of Facebook testified before Congress for the first time on Tuesday. He apologized for allowing Facebook tools to be used to do harm — and vowed to take more responsibility over user content.
For some, the news is good: "It doesn't appear your Facebook information was shared with Cambridge Analytica." For others, it's not so clear.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the Senate judiciary and commerce committees on Tuesday and the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.
Silicon Valley entrepreneur Mitch Kapor says Zuckerberg — set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday — is at a crossroads, and reflects on his performance as a leader in the public eye.