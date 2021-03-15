Family Recipes

-
Elena Bisabarros grew up in the Northern part of Spain in Basque Country. The region is home to a distinct people, culture and language that struggled for…
Will Fellows grew up on a dairy farm. It was a large operation that required everyone in the family to pitch in.“Typical chores for me were feeding the…
Linda Grus remembers her mother, Hilde Jach, as a strong woman who didn’t take guff from anyone. Born in Parchim, Germany in 1925, Jach was shaped by the…
Indian cooking can be quite daunting for the uninitiated. But Lajwanti Pershad Waghray says if you keep things simple, you can’t go wrong. Waghray…
What makes a family recipe special are the memories they evoke. For Michael Dillon, what he knows as zelivaslesia (cabbage and dumplings fried in butter)…
James Lindsay's family recipe of chicken quesadillas began with a teenage interest in health.“When I was 14 … I was looking inside of Muscle and Fitness…
For Mildred Yantin, cooking is her connection to family."Everyone’s laughing and joking … just hearing all that commotion going on in the kitchen,…
It was dinnertime, and Mitz Erickson was in a pickle. The young mother from Cudahy, Wis., needed to get dinner on the table and she wasn’t an enthusiastic…