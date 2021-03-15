-
The Milwaukee Fire Department announced Friday that it has terminated five fire cadets, based on complaints from several female cadets. A statement from…
-
The Minnesota Democrat said he would be stepping down amid allegations of sexual misconduct and calls for his resignation by his colleagues.
-
It created a wave of awareness and brave confrontations over sexual harassment and assault, taking down powerful men in the process.
-
The move by the longtime Democratic congressman from Michigan came after top House Democrats and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., had called on him to resign.
-
"I think we're all realizing that sexual harassment in America is absolutely pervasive and it's got to go and we need to end it," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told NPR's Steve Inskeep.
-
The creator and former host of A Prairie Home Companion has been accused of "inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him," MPR says. The radio station is cutting ties with Keillor.
-
"David Sweeney is no longer on staff," acting Senior Vice President of News Chris Turpin said in an email to staff. At least three female journalists have filed complaints against Sweeney.
-
As NPR addresses fallout of a sexual harassment scandal that claimed its chief news executive, the network's board chairman has stepped down and an editor has been placed on leave.