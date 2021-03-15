-
Historical Fiction Novel 'Send For Me' Brings To Life The Letters Of Jewish Woman Trapped In Nazi GermanySend for Me: A Novel uses the real letters of Wisconsin-based author Lauren Fox's great-grandmother to show the life of a Jewish woman trapped in Nazi Germany after her daughter was able to escape.
Erich Lichtblau-Leskly was one of around 140,000 Jewish people forced into Theresienstadt, a ghetto-labor and transit camp, by the Nazis during the…
Most museums in Milwaukee are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s left museum workers in an interesting predicament: how do they…
Seventy-five years ago, Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland was liberated by the Russian Army. The days that followed were filled with chaos, as…
A Milwaukee group is putting on a children’s opera that was performed during World War II, including in the Thereseinstadt ghetto-labor and concentration…
At StoryCorps, Abe and Esther Schuster remember their parents' joyful outlook, even as Holocaust survivors. "They never were kids," Abe said. "So sometimes you can make up for things later."
Actor Ed Asner is probably best known for two television roles he played — his funny portrayal of gruff TV news director Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore…
Former prisoners gathered at the site of the former concentration camp to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Update: The paperback edition of "Born Survivors" has recently been published, and Wendy Holden will speak Monday (5/16/16) evening in Madison, along with…
Son of Saul tells a harrowing Holocaust story like you’ve never seen before. The movie follows Saul Auslander, a Hungarian that is part of a group of…