-
Officials are trying to shrink the timetable for many asylum cases from "years to months." That could benefit people with legitimate asylum claims and discourage some unauthorized migration.
-
The court's 5-to-3 ruling came in the case of a man who had lived in the U.S. for 25 years but who had used a fake Social Security card to get a job as a janitor.
-
The 2020 presidential race highlighted just how diverse Latino voters are and just how important by playing a key role in helping Democrat Joe Biden…
-
For four years, Milwaukee journalist Georgia Pabst and media producer Ralph Pabst worked to document the Latino community’s impact in Wisconsin. Narrated…
-
Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis instructed the Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as soon as Monday.
-
As COVID-19 persists, we continue to rely heavily on doctors and health care professionals to keep our communities safe. Many of these physicians will…
-
There's been a lot of news recently about President Trump limiting immigration. On April 22, he signed an executive order suspending new green cards from…
-
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise around the world, there’s been concern about people in detention centers and the continued arrests of…
-
There are an estimated 86,000 people living in Wisconsin without permanent legal status. In our series, Living Undocumented In Wisconsin, we bring you the…
-
Milwaukee is home to about one-third of Wisconsin’s undocumented immigrants — an estimated 30,000 people. As part of our series about undocumented…