Making Wisconsin: Our Immigration History
Making Wisconsin: Our Immigration History
An overview of how immigration has shaped Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and how we got here.
Race & Ethnicity
Milwaukee's shops and homes have been shaped by 300 years of immigration. Here's how
Katherine Kokal
Look at a map of Milwaukee and you'll find traces of the waves of immigration to our city: From Yankee Hill to Schlitz and Pabst and the quintessential "Polish flat."
Listen
•
6:07