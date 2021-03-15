-
Seven Republicans joined with all Democrats and independents to vote to convict the former president for inciting an insurrection, but the tally is short of the two-thirds vote needed.
-
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment saying he incited the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
-
The first three days of the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump went about as well as they could have for Democratic House impeachment managers.
-
House managers used the first of their two days for arguments to present new footage from security cameras showing how close rioters got to Vice President Mike Pence, lawmakers and staff on Jan. 6.
-
House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin opened the trial with video of the scenes of pro-Trump rioters breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6. Many senators panned the former president's defense team.
-
Donald Trump became the first president impeached twice after the House voted to approve an article on inciting an insurrection. It's unlikely enough Republicans will join Democrats to convict him.
-
A constitutional law professor whose work is cited extensively by Trump lawyers in their impeachment defense brief says his work has been seriously misrepresented.
-
The Senate trial began Tuesday on one article the House approved, charging former President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot. Most senators want a short trial.
-
Milwaukee-Area Residents Across The Political Aisle React To The Insurrection And New AdministrationPeople in Wisconsin and elsewhere have watched an insurrection, an impeachment and an inauguration unfold over the past three weeks in the Nation’s…
-
Sen. Rand Paul forced a vote on whether the Constitution allows the Senate to try a former president. Ahead of the trial it could indicate how many Republicans are open to voting to convict Trump.