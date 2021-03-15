-
January is National Birth Defects Prevention Month — an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which hopes to shed light on the issue…
In recent years, a number of black and brown women in Milwaukee have become doulas, and now there’s also a push to train more midwives of color. These…
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are investing in doulas in hopes reducing the number of black babies who die before the age of one.READ:…
So for a lot of families, there’s this thing that happens when they find out they’re expecting a baby. Once they get past the Is this really happening?…
Milwaukee’s infant mortality rate continues to be a problem. While the city has brought the numbers down, several more babies have died in just the past…
Eight years ago, Marquette University’s College of Nursing bought out a private medical practice on Milwaukee’s near north side and turned it into a…
Fewer babies died last year in Milwaukee than the previous year, but city leaders aren’t yet ready to celebrate. Infant mortality remains troubling,…
Milwaukee’s efforts to reduce the rate of infant mortality in the city took a blow yesterday, when the city released new data showing the rate climbed to…
Though Milwaukee's infant mortality rate dropped for six years in a row, it still remains at crisis levels, a new report says.Overall in Milwaukee, more…
Police in Milwaukee are investigating yet another possible co-sleeping death, possibly the city's 16th this year.Public health officials and others have…