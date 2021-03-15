-
Eric Schnurer was fired after Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke was accused of plagiarizing her jobs plan.In an article in The Atlantic,…
In opening her concession speech Tuesday night, Democrat Mary Burke used a quote from legendary Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi.“It’s not whether…
It's down to the last week of campaigning for midterm elections, including the hotly contested gubernatorial race in Wisconsin. The last tracking poll…
Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor Mary Burke has cut ties with the consultant who crafted her jobs platform but says she will not change it.Late…
Democrat Mary Burke is officially her party’s nominee for governor.In Tuesday's partisan primary, Burke easily defeated state Rep. Brett Hulsey, who was…
The start of July means we are roughly four months away from Election Day, the first Tuesday in November. Wisconsin’s race for Governor will be among the…
The main Democratic contender for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday laid out her plans to improve the state economy.Mary Burke spoke in Milwaukee at an event…
Governor Walker now has a declared opponent in seeking another term. Mary Burke threw her hat into the ring Monday. She’s a former executive at Trek…
Former state commerce secretary and Trek executive Mary Burke is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.She made the announcement in a…