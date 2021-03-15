-
Milwaukee County and the company formerly in charge of jail health services have paid $6.75 million to settle a lawsuit from the family of Terrill Thomas.…
Three former Milwaukee County Jail employees have pleaded guilty in the dehydration death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas’ death shed a spotlight on the jail’s…
Two former Milwaukee County Jail employees are awaiting sentencing for their role in the jail dehydration death of Terrill Thomas in 2016. All three…
A former Milwaukee County jail supervisor was sentenced Friday in the dehydration death of inmate Terrill Thomas.Kashka Meadors received the sentence…
The Milwaukee County Jail is making some adjustments to its facility’s operations. During a press conference Thursday, Interim Milwaukee County Sheriff…
The company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County Jail is facing criminal charges. Employees allegedly lied about checking on a man who died of…
Three Milwaukee County jail employees have been charged in the dehydration death Terrill Thomas, a 38-year-old man who died in custody in April of…
Authorities say a 51-year-old inmate died Tuesday night at the Milwaukee County jail. Sheriff David Clarke's spokeswoman Fran McLaughlin says the inmate…
Thousands of people taking part in an annual May Day rally in Milwaukee focused their attention Monday on Sheriff David Clarke. Several inmates have died…
A Milwaukee jury is recommending that the district attorney file criminal charges against seven county jail staffers for the death of 38-year-old Terrill…