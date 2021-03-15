-
Update, November 3:Although Democrats rallied against the bill designed to lift the nearly-20 year restrictions on sulfide mining, the…
-
A Senate committee is considering a bill designed to end Wisconsin's so-called mining moratorium. For the last two decades companies hoping to start a…
-
Komatsu announced Thursday that it is purchasing mining equipment maker Joy Global of Milwaukee in a deal worth about $3.7 billion.The Japan-based Komatsu…
-
We know that Milwaukee’s manufacturing industry has changed greatly since the days when much of the big things in America were assembled here. The…
-
The subject of mining is back before the public in Wisconsin. Hundreds of people across the state are expected to testify Monday night at the annual…
-
The state will now reopen the land around the proposed site, to the public. Gov. Walker had signed a bill restricting access to certain acres.Last month,…
-
The company had wanted to mine iron ore in the Penokee Hills region, but the office closing seems to cast doubt on the plans.G-tac says it will shut down…
-
The Florida company interested in mining iron ore just south of Lake Superior says field work at the site has stopped, at least for now.GTac spokesman Bob…
-
Miriam PixtunMonroy lives an hour from Guatemala's capitol and is fighting a gold mining operation she say threatens her indigenous Maya Kaqchikel…
-
Six Chippewa tribes hope the EPA agrees and either restricts or halts a mining company from extracting iron ore from the Penokee Hills.The tribes insist…