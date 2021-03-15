pittsburgh shooting

-
The economy is humming along. Pick any measure — GDP, employment, wages, even stock prices, recent hiccups in the popular averages notwithstanding — and…
-
The indictment, which includes hate crime charges, accuses Bowers of entering the Tree of Life synagogue with three handguns and an AR-15 rifle. Once inside he indicated his desire to "kill Jews."
-
More than a thousand people attended a Milwaukee-area vigil Monday night to mourn the victims of the fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and to stand…
-
Jewish communities around the world are among the people mourning the shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The hate-filled…
-
The 11 people who were killed on Saturday ranged in age from 54 to 97. Two of them were brothers, and two were a married couple. Here are some of their stories.
-
Victims range in age from 54 to 97. Robert Bowers , 46, has been charged with 29 separate federal crimes for his attack on the Tree of Life synagogue.