Singer/Songwriters

Editor's note: This piece was originally published May 23, 2018.The members of the Milwaukee band Various Small Fires are of different generations and…
The cover art for singer-songwriter Mark Erelli's latest album is a throwback. It's made out to look like a cassette, with Erelli's last name spelled out…
Before "Sunny Came Home" put her on the pop music map, singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin had earned a following in the folk music world, and even won a Best…
The sound of Adrian+Meredith can be described as an inspired "mash-up."The guitar strums and vocal harmonies of Adrian Krygowski and his wife and musical…
Singer/songwriter Benjamin Scheuer has had a lot happen to him in his 33 years. His father died suddenly when Scheuer was 13, his family drifted apart,…
When you listen to Milton, Wisconsin native Kat Reinhert, you can hear lots of influences in her music. She is a jazz singer and songwriter, but her…
Honest transparency isn’t the easiest thing to come by in musicians these days. Often times, music is shrouded by a façade to fit a certain image or…