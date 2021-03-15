-
Many U.S. special operators have been ordered out of Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria, but other troops have arrived to guard oil installations. The Pentagon says the mission is still to fight ISIS.
The world got to know the Belgian Malinois a little better on Monday when President Trump shared a declassified portrait of the dog, whose name and backstory have not been released by authorities.
Lawmakers have widely criticized President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Trump says it was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who had the "meltdown."
Kurdish allies of the U.S. say the president's decision is "shocking." Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump is doing "EXACTLY what President Obama did in Iraq with even more disastrous consequences."
The limited U.S. force has had a large impact on Syria's war, beating back ISIS and bringing relative calm to one corner of the country. President Trump's critics fear those gains could be lost.
U.S. troops have been in Syria since late 2015. The move is a reversal of U.S. policy: Earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said troops would stay to stabilize the country.
The civil war in Syria has been ongoing for more than seven years. Some estimates put the casualties at near half a million and the chaos of the war has…
President Trump ordered the strikes in response to the suspected chemical weapons attack on April 7 by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Britain and France also took part.
President Trump had a ready retort to a Russian threat to shoot down any U.S. missiles in Syria: "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"
The Trump Administration is continuing to try to manage the first major foreign policy crisis of its term: the deteriorating situation in Syria. Secretary…