The reduced tariffs are to take effect next Feb. 14. The move comes after the Trump administration agreed to halve tariffs on about $112 billion in Chinese goods.
With the renegotiated pact and Wednesday's signing of an initial trade deal with China, the president can say he fulfilled a key campaign pledge to get tough on trade.
The U.S. economy is still growing, but trade tensions have taken a toll — especially on factories and farms. The trade war's impact on the overall economy is being debated.
The trade war with China is weighing on America's manufacturers. "[The tariff burden] comes out of our bottom line," says Dan Digre, president of Misco, a speaker-maker in Minnesota.
President Trump says a mini trade agreement with China could happen "soon," but he offered no guarantees. In a speech to the Economic Club of New York, Trump downplayed the cost of his trade war.
Trade issues continue to go unresolved as farmers and manufacturers face higher import and export tariffs with China.Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence…
China is considered the motherland of aquarium goldfish, bred over centuries into rare forms. Now tariffs have some U.S. sellers of these goldfish in a tailspin.
It’s been more than a year since the U.S. and China became entangled in a trade war.A small percentage of Wisconsin manufacturers export their products to…
President Donald Trump's agriculture secretary said Tuesday during a stop in Wisconsin that he doesn't know if the family dairy farm can survive as the…
Wisconsin is again leading the nation in farm bankruptcies. As part of the economic distress, nearly ten percent of the state's dairy farmers alone may…