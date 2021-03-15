-
Dozens of fast food workers marched in Milwaukee on Wednesday in favor of a minimum wage increase and a right to unionize. This was a part of nationwide…
Wisconsin is facing a $1 billion deficit in its transportation fund.Gov. Walker has proposed delaying road projects because he does not support upping the…
The Obama administration is changing overtime rules for some salaried workers. Employers across Wisconsin say they're preparing to feel the pain the…
Starting Dec. 1, employees earning less than about $47,000 a year will qualify for overtime when they work more than 40 hours a week. The move will affect more than 4 million workers.
It appears the plan the state Senate will consider on Tuesday would scrap prevailing wages in local communities but maintain them for state…
State lawmakers are considering whether to scrap the prevailing wage law. It requires government to hire workers for certain public projects at a wage…
Milwaukee County residents will vote November 4th on much more than who should be governor. Voters statewide will see a question about amending the…
There does not seem to be enough support among Wisconsin's GOP senators, to strike down minimum wages some local governments have mandated.The cities of…
Most Milwaukee County supervisors want to boost the minimum wage for employees of companies that contract with the county.On a vote of 12-6 Thursday, the…
Scores of people turned out for a rally earlier this month seeking a hike in the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.Meanwhile, a Milwaukee County committee has…