Waukesha water

-
A dispute between two Waukeshas over construction permits for the water pipes that would connect the city of Waukesha to Lake Michigan has had its first…
-
Construction has started on the two pipelines that will carry Lake Michigan drinking water from Milwaukee to Waukesha and treated wastewater back towards…
-
You might assume Waukesha is installing massive pipes that will deliver Lake Michigan water to its residents. After all, the Great Lakes governors…
-
The $286 million project to get Lake Michigan drinking water to Waukesha and send treated wastewater back to the lake needs people to build the…
-
Oak Creek had been on tap sell Waukesha Lake Michigan water to replace its contaminated well water. But Monday Waukesha announced that instead, it will…
-
As the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative Wednesday announced it would not pursue a lawsuit to stop the City of Waukesha from drawing drinking…
-
Upate:The Compact Council deliberated for less than a half hour Thursday before it unanimous voted not to repoen or modify the decision allowing Waukesha…
-
John Dickert has been Racine's mayor since 2009. This summer, he’ll abandon that post to take a job with the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities…
-
The City unveiled its website today before a crowd of Waukesha business and community leaders. Water utility director Dan Duchniak says it is important to…
-
A Wisconsin town is getting a lot of attention these days -- on the issue of drinking water. Waukesha lies outside the Great Lakes basin, but it has...