-
The Wisconsin National Guard says 500 of its members are now in the Washington, D.C. area. They're part of roughly 25,000 Guard troops from around the…
-
The duties of the Wisconsin National Guard keep expanding during the COVID-19 pandemic. In one community, nearly 20 Guard members are helping the local…
-
Wisconsin National Guard members have not been immune from catching COVID-19, but the number of positive cases are low, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said…
-
As the coronavirus outbreak expands in the state, the Wisconsin National Guard is being assigned to more missions and is training for possible additional…
-
Updated on Tuesday at 3:47 p.m. CTThe commander of the Wisconsin National Guard, Donald Dunbar, will step down by the end of the year. His departure is…
-
The governor says he wants Wisconsin National Guard members to be able to protect themselves from attack, citing the shootings that killed five servicemen…
-
As Wisconsin families sit down for a big Thanksgiving meal today, some will be missing loved ones who are deployed.About 350 Wisconsin National Guard…