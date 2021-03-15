Wisconsin nuclear power

-
Citizen groups are urging a federal agency to ask many questions about a proposal to extend the life of Wisconsin's only remaining nuclear power plant.The…
A federal agency announced it has started to review an application to keep Wisconsin's only nuclear power plant open until about 2050. That's roughly two…
Two of the roughly two dozen U.S. nuclear power plants that have shut down in recent years, or are planning to close, are on the west shore of Lake…
There’s talk in Wisconsin of resurrecting nuclear power. Right now, there’s only one working plant here, the Point Beach facility along Lake Michigan. The…
The Doomsday Clock measures the likelihood the world will end from nuclear war, global warming or biosecurity problems. So, it might be ironic that many…
The Kewaunee nuclear power plant started shutting down this month. It’ll take 60 years to finish the job. Spokesman Mark Kanz says, years from now, crews…