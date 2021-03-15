Wisconsin2020

-
Since the coronavirus struck, voter registration has fallen across the country compared to 2016, according to the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, as the…
-
Wisconsin’s April primary was problematic by any standard.Voters in some locations stood in line for hours in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,…
-
Wisconsin’s April primary was problematic by any standard.Voters in some locations stood in line for hours in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,…
-
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is rapidly transforming the way we live our lives. Many of us, including the Lake Effect staff, have…
-
COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is rapidly transforming the way we live our lives. Many of us, including the Lake Effect staff, have…
-
As part of our Wisconsin 2020 series, we’ve been asking you to tell us what you want to know about voting in Wisconsin. We received a lot of questions…
-
What if your ID doesn't have your current address because you don't have a current address? What if you have a felony conviction? Or what if you can’t…
-
What if your ID doesn't have your current address because you don't have a current address? What if you have a felony conviction? Or what if you can’t…
-
This July, the Democratic National Convention is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the city of Milwaukee — and many Milwaukeeans aren’t…
-
This July, the Democratic National Convention is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to the city of Milwaukee — and many Milwaukeeans aren’t…