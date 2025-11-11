Museums had a rough 2025: Report shows lower attendance, lost grants, less money

Museums faced a whirlwind of brutal challenges in 2025. It wasn't just the federal government cancelling grants, leaving museums with holes in their budgets to fill. But President Trump's targeting of museum programming led to downstream effects on funding, putting a "chill on corporate philanthropy," according to Marilyn Jackson, president and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums.

"We're seeing corporations and foundations thinking twice about funding certain projects or programs they would have naturally funded in the past, because of all these executive orders that came down," Jackson said.

The group just issued a new report highlighting an extremely rocky 2025: after-school programs and programming for seniors and veterans were cut, and new exhibitions and maintenance projects were stalled. A major worry for the group is softening attendance. More than half of the museums surveyed are seeing fewer visitors than in 2019.

"For the first time since the pandemic, we're seeing museums' recovery in reverse," said Jackson, who noted that this was in line with changing consumer trends facing the theater and movie industries. "Tourism is down as well, and many museums rely on tourists as part of their audience mix."

The next year doesn't bode well for museums, either. According to the report, 53% of museum leaders are citing inflation as a major worry for 2026. "It's complicated because inflation means museums are trying to keep up with salaries and paying their staff more," Jackson said. But on the other hand, families will see a trip to the museum as a luxury that gets cut from their budget as cost-of-living costs rise.

Jackson said museum leaders are trying everything, from strengthening their food options, to opening their buildings up to more events and activities for the public. She said museums will have to adapt, and make the argument that museums are a vital part of the local economy.

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story for air and web.

