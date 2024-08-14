WUWM welcomes Graham Thomas as a student digital producer

Graham Thomas has joined the WUWM team as a student digital producer. He's finishing up a degree in journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee this fall, and brings with him a degree in audio production. He also received a gold medal for Best Audio News Story in the Milwaukee Press Club’s 2023 Excellence in Student Journalism Awards.

After three weeks on the job, he sat down with president and general manager, David Lee, to introduce himself.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Graham, tell us a little bit about why we're here, who you are, what you're doing with us as our newest addition to our merry band of storytellers.

Yeah, I'm Graham Thomas. I just joined the digital team as a student digital producer, and I'm helping support the team with everything from web posts to social media and helping out with the voter guide, helping out with reporting on the RNC and all that jazz.

You also have a bit of an audio background, is that right?

I do. Yeah, I went through MATC's audio production program. And so I kind of have a technical side, but I'm also really interested in current events and social sciences and humanities and that sort of thing.

What has been one thing that you've been inspired by, working here in the last few weeks?

I would say one thing that's really cool is just the WUWM broadcast just seems so automatic and the show just keeps on going and it's easy to forget that there's like a whole team of people with faces and names making it happen every day — that it doesn't just, you know, happen automatically. So that's been really cool to see how the sausage gets made in that aspect. And yeah, so, you know, meeting a lot of really, talented journalists and producers. I don't know, it's been very inspiring to meet the whole team and see behind the scenes.

