WUWM welcomes Steve Meni as an account manager for sponsorships with Market Enguiniety

Steve Meni has joined the WUWM team as an account manager for sponsorship. He has an extensive background in sales and has worked in printed formats like newspapers and magazines.

After five weeks on the job, he sat down with President and General Manager David Lee to introduce himself.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role here at WUWM.

I started about five weeks ago now as an account manager for sponsorships, and it’s been great.

So, you said you've been here for about five weeks now. What's the most surprising thing that you've discovered about working at WUWM?

It’s not shocking that everyone’s been nice here at WUWM. But I have to say the level of support from everybody in all the facets and departments of the station. Unfortunately, you don’t always get that. I’ve just been blown away by how everyone is on the same team. I know that can sound cliché, but it’s above and beyond here, I would say.

What are you most excited to take on in the next few months? You know in into 2025?

Well, being in sponsorship, I would say bringing loads and loads and cascades of new sponsors into the station. But really, I’m excited to be back in local sales. My last stint was in national magazine sales, and even then, I’d still drive around town and see new businesses opening up and think, “I wonder what’s going on there.” I just love talking to local businesses and getting their stories. I find that stuff fascinating.

We have seven core values here at WUWM: trust, integrity, inclusivity, collaboration, creativity, respect, and care for community. These values obviously drive the way we show up together and the way we work. They’re all incredibly important, but if you had to pick one that resonates with you the most, which one would it be?

Integrity speaks most to me, personally. I try to live my life with integrity, but also, I believe it’s the most important thing in journalism. It’s why I’m a listener, I guess. And I think having integrity in journalism is more important now than it probably ever has been.