WUWM focusing more coverage on immigration, climate change and economy

This year, WUWM is working on more in-depth coverage of three topics that our community has told us they care about: immigration, the economy and climate change.

How we got here

In 2024, WUWM created an election survey to ask Milwaukee-area residents about the presidential election and about the issues on people's minds. We received more than 1,000 responses. Those survey responses drove much of our election coverage, including our voter guide, ballot measure explainers and voter roundtables.

After the election, we followed up with another survey — letting people know the top issues that came up in the election survey, and asking which topics they wanted more coverage about. The three issues that rose to the top were climate change, the economy and immigration.

WUWM’s news, Lake Effect and digital teams are working on concentrated coverage on those three issues this year. We have created committees made up of editors, reporters and producers who are focusing on each of the topics.

Immigration

The immigration committee launched a regular series called “The Check-In,” which includes interviews with experts and community members to understand how people in the Milwaukee area are being affected by the rapidly changing immigration landscape under President Donald Trump.

The committee also produced a limited series, called “Making Wisconsin,” about our state’s immigration history to provide some context to how immigration has shaped our state.

We are also planning a series about the complex pathways immigrants to Wisconsin have taken to become citizens or stay here permanently.

> Find WUWM's immigration coverage here.

Climate change

The climate change committee identified areas within climate change to explore this year, including how people of color are disproportionately impacted by climate change challenges.

Graham Thomas / WUWM WUWM reporters Chuck Quirmbach (second from left) and Teran Powell (standing) helped lead a listening session with community members. This gathering was part of the climate change committee's work.

To help prepare for coverage centered on equity, the committee convened a listening session in the Chase Tower’s Exchange meeting space in March, featuring residents, advocates and others. The group provided invaluable information on how they see the intersection of equity issues and climate change. Their input shaped Earth Week stories in April, as well as reports planned for coming months.

The committee also is planning coverage during NPR’s annual Climate Solutions Week in June, which has this focus: As our planet heats up, how does that shape decisions on where, and how, people decide to live?

> Find WUWM's climate change and environmental coverage here.

Economy

The economy committee is working to understand how this changing economy is impacting people with different life experiences. The committee plans to check in with community members to learn how they are feeling about the economy and how economic uncertainty is impacting how they live.

The committee is also exploring how to prioritize buying local and how we can turn to our neighbors for things that we need instead of shopping.

Please stay tuned for more updates on how WUWM is expanding its coverage on these topics, and for opportunities to get involved with our work.

> Find WUWM's economy and business coverage here.