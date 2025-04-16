WUWM wins awards for 2024 coverage
WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2024 by Hearken and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.
Hearken
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
- 1st Place, Broadcast Writing - Reminiscing about Wisconsin's hot cicada summer, Lina Tran and Jimmy Gutierrez
- 1st Place, Hard Feature - Swing State of the Union - American Motors and the American Dream, Joy Powers and Sam Woods
- 1st Place, Podcast - Swing State of the Union, Joy Powers, Sam Woods, Becky Mortensen, Ann-Elise Henzl
- Award of Merit, Best Use of Audio - Chirp Chat: Young campers learn about the beauty and science of bird banding, Xcaret Nuñez
- Award of Merit, Writing - Swing State of the Union - Welcome to Wisconsin, Joy Powers and Sam Woods
- Award of Merit, Equity & Inclusion - 'Star Wars: A New Hope' dubbed into Ojibwe in an effort to help revitalize the language, Audrey Nowakowski
- Award of Merit, Special - WUWM Voter Roundtable, WUWM Staff
- Award of Merit, Reporting - A WUWM reporter shares observations from the RNC, Maayan Silver
- Award of Merit, Feature - In Wisconsin, Menominee Nation reintroducing sacred animal to the tribe's youth, Susan Bence
- Award of Merit, Multimedia Storytelling News - 2024 Election Coverage, WUWM Staff