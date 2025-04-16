© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
WUWM wins awards for 2024 coverage

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Rob Larry
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Updated April 16, 2025 at 1:04 PM CDT
Ele Ellis
/
WUWM
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awards in the WUWM studio.

WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2024 by Hearken and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

Hearken

Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
This is WUWM
