WUWM wins awards for 2023 coverage
WUWM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2023 by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.
Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association Awards
- 1st Place, Audio - Biking Santas take over Milwaukee for charity
- 1st Place, Team Multimedia Storytelling - Bubbler Talk
- Award of Merit, Audio - Wisconsin farm turns waste into profit by creating electricity from manure
- Award of Merit, Hard Feature - College education in prisons is about to expand
- Award of Merit, Talk/Public Affairs - Celebrated legacy labor leader Jesus Salas shares lessons in organizing