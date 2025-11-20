WUWM program changes: More joy and more local

Starting November 29, some exciting program additions and changes are coming to WUWM's weeknight and weekend line-ups. These adjustments were informed by a large-scale research study that explored unmet needs among current WUWM listeners and potential new listeners.

Two findings immediately stood out: Audiences would like more shows that bring joy, fun and smiles, and they want to learn more about what is happening in and around southeastern Wisconsin. To better serve these needs, we are responding in two important ways.

First, we are increasing our locally produced content from 5% of our weekly broadcast clock to 12%, an increase of 140%, by:

Restoring Lake Effect to a full week

We're thrilled to announce that Lake Effect is coming back to Fridays with a weekend reairing as well. Over the last five years, Lake Effect only aired Monday through Thursday, with no Friday or weekend show. The restored Friday edition, along with the Saturday reairing, will be a weekly “best of the week” show hosted by Xcaret Nuñez. During the week Lake Effect will continue to air at noon and in the evening, it will move to 7 p.m.

Adding Wisconsin Today

In a new partnership with Wisconsin Public Radio, we will bring Wisconsin Today to our nightly lineup. Hosted by Rob Ferrett and Kate Archer Kent, it features in-depth conversations and top news from across Wisconsin. It will air weeknights at 8 p.m. after Lake Effect, except for Thursdays when it will air at 9 p.m.

Launching Classic Eats with Kyle Johnson Cherek

Classic Eats is hosted by Kyle Johnson Cherek, whom many of you know from his work in food and public media. In his new series, which blends the spirit of This Old House with the curiosity of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Kyle will tell stories of fascinating histories and iconic personalities behind many well-known food and dining favorites.

Adding more fun and light programming

Then, to address the audience desire for more fun and light programming, we are adding two new nationally produced shows to our weekend schedule:



This Old House Radio Hour - Part expert conversation, part call-in, and full of the familiar charm of the TV show. It is exactly the right companion for a Saturday at noon when many of us find ourselves heading back to the hardware store yet again.



Part expert conversation, part call-in, and full of the familiar charm of the TV show. It is exactly the right companion for a Saturday at noon when many of us find ourselves heading back to the hardware store yet again. Sports in America with David Greene - David Greene returns to our air Saturdays at 5 p.m. with a series of thoughtful, in-depth conversations with voices from across the world of sports.

How to podcast the programs WUWM will no longer air

We are also shifting a few shows to new times to create clearer program blocks, grouping together shows that share a similar tone, theme, or listening experience so the flow of each hour feels more natural and enjoyable.

These exciting new additions and schedule adjustments mean that we will be stepping away from these shows:



Freakonomics

It’s Been a Minute / Wild Card

The New Yorker Radio Hour

Planet Money / How I Built This

TED Radio Hour

Throughline

With Good Reason

It is never easy to say goodbye to programs that many of us have enjoyed for years, and we know that these shows have been part of your routines and your weekends. We believe the new offerings will bring you fresh stories to enjoy and new voices to discover.

Also, the good news is that every one of the shows will continue to be available as a podcast, so you can keep listening whenever and however you like. Here's how to find these shows as podcasts on NPR.org and NPR app:



Visit NPR.org or download the NPR app on your device.

In the app, click on Podcasts (on NPR.org, click on Shows & Podcasts).

On this page, scroll down and you can find podcasts from NPR and public media.

Or, you can click on the magnifying glass and search for a particular podcast.

Be sure to also make WUWM your preferred station. Here's how to do that. This will ensure you have access to a mix of NPR and WUWM stories.

NOTE: With Good Reason is not available through NPR. You can find those episodes here.

Thank you for being part of this community and for supporting the work that keeps independent, local public radio thriving. Our hope is that these updates bring you more moments of discovery, more stories that reflect the life of our region, and more reasons to feel connected to the world around you. If you have any questions or comments, please email wuwm@uwm.edu.

