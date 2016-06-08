Monkey Knocks Out Power Across Kenya

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, here to remind a monkey in Kenya to please watch where he steps. The monkey yesterday took a fall right on top of a transformer at a power station. This tripped the transformer and caused a blackout for four hours across the entire nation of Kenya. The BBC reports this should not happen. Power plants in Kenya do have fences that are supposed to keep animals out. As for the monkey, he's fine, being cared for by the Kenya Wildlife Service. It's MORNING EDITION.