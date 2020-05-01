More Than 1 Million People Have Recovered From COVID-19 Worldwide

More than 1 million people around the world have recovered from COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Around 154,000 people in the United States have recovered from the deadly virus.

Although people who recover from a viral infection often build up an immunity to later contracting the same disease, it remains unclear whether this is the case for COVID-19. The World Health Organization said last week that one-time infection of the coronavirus has not yet been proven to result in immunity.

The U.S. currently has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of any nation, with more than 1 million. It was just less than a month ago when the disease crossed the 1 million case threshold worldwide.

Globally, there are more than 3.27 million confirmed cases. Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France and Germany have each reported more than 160,000 COVID-19 cases.

Deaths caused by the coronavirus total around 235,000 globally. In the U.S., more than 60,000 people have died because of the coronavirus.

New York City and surrounding areas have been hard-hit by COVID-19: More than 18,000 people have died in the country's largest city. Other hot spots range from Cook County, Illinois, to Wayne County, Michigan.

The U.S. hit a milestone in testing this week, surpassing 6 million tests administered.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.