Top Stories: Surgery For Louisville Player; Tensions Stay High In Korea
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Louisville Player's Surgery A Success; Leg Break Shouldn't End His Career
-- Texas On 'High Alert' After District Attorney's Killing
-- It's Almost Cicada Time! Help Radiolab Track #Swarmageddon
-- Book News: Shakespeare Was A Tax Evader And Food Hoarder, Researchers Say
-- If Something Smells Funny, Remember What Day It Is
Other stories making headlines:
-- "South Korea Vows Fast Response To North; U.S. Deploys Stealth Jets." (Reuters)
-- "Drug Maker Novartis Loses India Patent Battle." (The Associated Press)
-- In Southwestern Virginia, "3 Dead, Dozens Hospitalized" After Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Pileup. (The Roanoke Times)
-- Prosecutors Weigh Pursuing Death Penalty In Colorado Theater Killings; James Holmes Has Offered Guilty Plea For Life Sentence. (The Denver Post)
-- Atlanta Educators Indicted In Cheating Scandal To Turn Themselves In. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
-- Play Ball! Major League Baseball Season Gets Going. (MLB.com)
