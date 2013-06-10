Top Stories: NSA; Santa Monica Killings; Immigration Debate
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Who Is Edward Snowden, The NSA Leaker?
-- Trayvon Martin Killing: 2 Sides Want Very Different Jurors.
-- After Igniting In 2nd Half, Heat Easily Beat Spurs In Game 2.
Also in the news:
-- "Santa Monica Gunman Rips Apart Three Families, Including His Own." (CNN.com)
-- Nelson Mandela Remains Hospitalized In Serious But Stable Condition. (The Associated Press)
-- "Senate Digs In For Long Battle On Overhaul Of Immigration." (The New York Times)
-- "Apple To Unveil iOS Revamp, iRadio, Siri Update," Analyst Says. (CNET)
-- Long-Time Obama Aide Jason Furman To Be Next Chairman Of Council Of Economic Advisers. (Bloomberg News)
-- "The Tony Awards: Is This The Greatest Awards Show Opening Ever?" (Monkey See)
