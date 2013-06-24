Top Stories: Prayers For Mandela; Waiting For Supreme Court

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Everything Possible' Being Done For Ailing Nelson Mandela.

-- Where In The World Is Edward Snowden? Still Russia, It Seems.

-- Book News: The FBI Monitored Mexican Writer Carlos Fuentes.

Other news:

-- "George Zimmerman Trial: Opening Statements Today." (Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Waiting On Proposition 8 And DOMA Decisions: In Plain English." (SCOTUSblog)

-- "States Reined In By 1965 Voting Act Await A Decision." (The New York Times)

-- "Supreme Court Yet To Rule On Major Affirmative Action Challenge." (The Hill)

-- In Italy, "Berlusconi Sex Trial's Verdict Expected." (BBC)

-- Wildfire In Southwest Colorado "Grows Beyond 70,000 Acres; Weather A Problem." (The Denver Post)

