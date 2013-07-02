© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Top Stories: Fallen Firefighters Honored; Heat Wave Continues

By Mark Memmott
Published July 2, 2013 at 7:45 AM CDT
Oh, baby it's hot: The sun shines down on people standing atop the roof of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, one of the cities in the grips of a dangerous heat wave.
Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- VIDEOS: Solemn Salutes To Fallen Firefighters In Arizona.

-- Pressure Builds On Egypt's Morsi To Compromise or Step Down.

-- Snowden Seeks Asylum In 20-Plus Nations, Gives Up On Russia.

-- Book News: Neil Gaiman Revives 'Sandman' Comic Series.

Other news:

-- Heat Wave Continues In Western U.S. (National Weather Service)

-- Accused Fort Hood Shooter Expected To Plead Not Guilty. (The Associated Press)

-- "Obama, Bush Brought Together In Africa At Embassy Bomb Memorial." (Reuters)

-- Former Rep. Bill Gray, D-Pa., Dies. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

-- "Apple's iWatch Trademark Filings Spotted In Taiwan, Mexico." (PCWorld)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
