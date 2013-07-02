Top Stories: Fallen Firefighters Honored; Heat Wave Continues
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- VIDEOS: Solemn Salutes To Fallen Firefighters In Arizona.
-- Pressure Builds On Egypt's Morsi To Compromise or Step Down.
-- Snowden Seeks Asylum In 20-Plus Nations, Gives Up On Russia.
-- Book News: Neil Gaiman Revives 'Sandman' Comic Series.
Other news:
-- Heat Wave Continues In Western U.S. (National Weather Service)
-- Accused Fort Hood Shooter Expected To Plead Not Guilty. (The Associated Press)
-- "Obama, Bush Brought Together In Africa At Embassy Bomb Memorial." (Reuters)
-- Former Rep. Bill Gray, D-Pa., Dies. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
-- "Apple's iWatch Trademark Filings Spotted In Taiwan, Mexico." (PCWorld)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.