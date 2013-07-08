Top Stories: Video Of Asiana Crash; Clashes In Cairo
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Dramatic Crash Video Among Latest Clues In Asiana Accident.
-- 'Devastated' Quebec Town Waits For Word About Missing.
-- Dozens Killed In Cairo By Shots Fired At Pro-Morsi Gathering.
-- 10 Killed In Crash Of Alaska Air Taxi.
-- Book News: Reading And Writing Slow Dementia, Study Says.
Other news:
-- Teresa Heinz Kerry Hospitalized; In "Critical But Stable Condition." (WCVB-TV)
-- Defense To Call More Witnesses At Trial Of George Zimmerman For Killing Of Trayvon Martin. (The Orlando Sentinel)
-- Whitey Bulger's "Loyal Lieutenant" To Be In Witness Stand. (WBUR)
-- Eliot Spitzer "Explains His Return" In Round Of Interviews; Says "This Is A Land Of Second Chances." (Politico)
-- There's A "Slight Risk" Monday Of Severe Weather "Across Portions Of The Central And Northern Plains." ()
