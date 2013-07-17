© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Busting The Quinoa Myth

Published July 17, 2013 at 11:50 AM CDT
Tri-color quinoa. (avlxyz/Flickr)
Tri-color quinoa. (avlxyz/Flickr)

If you’re part of the health-conscious foodie crowd, there’s a good chance you eat quinoa.

Five years ago, a lot of people couldn’t pronounce it and had never heard of it. But a boom in the popularity of this so-called Andean “super-grain” is pushing demand sky-high.

As Americans eat more of it, there are suggestions that people who live closest to quinoa — the indigenous people of the Andes — are being deprived of the food because the price has gone so high.

But NPR food and health correspondent Allison Aubrey says the truth is complicated.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.