Top Stories: Heatwave Continues; Trayvon Martin's Parents Speak
Good morning! Here are our early headlines:
-- Thousands Flee Calif. Wildfire Moving Toward Populated Area
-- WATCH: South Africa Celebrates Mandela's 95th Birthday
-- Trayvon Martin's Mom: Jury Should Have Blamed 'Responsible Adult'
Here are some other stories making news today:
-- Relief may be in sight from massive, smothering heat wave (CBS)
-- Indian principal on the run after 22 students die from school lunches (CNN)
-- Zimmerman jury sequestration included steaks, pedicures (USA Today)
-- Russian Court Convicts Prominent Opposition Leader (New York Times)
-- Emmys 2013: Showtime rules as Netflix elbows its way in (Los Angeles Times)
-- In Senate, emotional appeal to restore 'heart and soul' of Voting Rights Act(Christian Science Monitor)
