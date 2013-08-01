© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

E-Cigarettes Enjoy Perks Of Being Unregulated

Published August 1, 2013 at 11:50 AM CDT
Electronic cigarettes are no regulated by the FDA. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)
Electronic cigarettes are no regulated by the FDA. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)

Electronic cigarettes are a nicotine delivery system that has a small but growing share of the tobacco industry.

However, unlike chewing tobacco and traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes are not regulated by the FDA or any other body. That means that electronic cigarettes can advertise on television.

John Carroll, Here & Nows media analyst, fills us in on the growing trend.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.