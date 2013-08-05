© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Polyphonic Spree Makes A Joyful Noise

Published August 5, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
The Polyphonic Spree, a band based in Dallas, Texas, is on tour with the new album, "Yes, It's True." (Paul Kim/Flickr)
The Polyphonic Spree, a band based in Dallas, Texas, is on tour with the new album, "Yes, It's True." (Paul Kim/Flickr)

As he does every week, NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson recommends a new song for us.

This week he shares with us The Polyphonic Spree‘s new track “What Would You Do?” from their album “Yes, It’s True.

Thompson says the song is indicative of the bold, beautiful anthems that populate the album.

Thompson says that the formation of The Polyphonic Spree came out of the death of one of the band leader’s friends.

“The Polyphonic Spree formed in 2000 by Tim DeLaughter, not too long after the death of one of his friends,” Thompson told Here & Now. “This led him to reassess his life and music — and so, in part because of that, he decided to dedicate himself to music that lifts people’s spirits. He’s been doing it ever since, and the results are often really inspiring.”

