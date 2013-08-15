Teen Romance Flicks Through The Ages
The new film “The Spectacular Now” has gotten Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr thinking about teen romance films through the years.
He shares some of his favorites with us, including “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Say Anything…,” “Pretty in Pink” and “West Side Story.”
Ty’s Picks for Teen Romance Films
- The Spectacular Now
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Say Anything…
- Pretty in Pink
- Edward Scissorhands
- Pump Up the Volume
- West Side Story
- Splendor in the Grass
- Rebel Without a Cause
- A Summer Place
- Twilight (Burr recommends this one begrudgingly.)
