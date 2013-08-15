© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen Romance Flicks Through The Ages

Published August 15, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
A scene from the romance film, The Spectacular Now (specatularnowmovie.com)
A scene from the romance film, The Spectacular Now (specatularnowmovie.com)

The new film “The Spectacular Now” has gotten Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr thinking about teen romance films through the years.

He shares some of his favorites with us, including “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Say Anything…,” “Pretty in Pink” and “West Side Story.”

Ty’s Picks for Teen Romance Films

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.