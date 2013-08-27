Top Stories: Crisis In Syria Continues; Fire Rages In Calif.

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Crisis In Syria: U.S. Likely To Act Soon, AP Reports.

-- STUNNING VIDEO: Pilots' View Of California's Rim Fire.

Other news:

-- "U.S. Ready To Launch Syria Strike" If Ordered, Defense Secretary Hagel Says. (BBC News)

-- "German News Report Says U.S. Spied On United Nations." (Voice of America)

-- Jurors To Soon Begin Considering Death Penalty For Fort Hood Killer. (CNN.com)

-- George Zimmerman Will Ask State Of Florida "To Cover $200K-$300K Of His Legal Bills." (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Japan's Newest Rocket Fails To Lift Off." (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.