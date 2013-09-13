Boxing's Most Anticipated Match Up Also Has A Huge Payday

Tomorrow in Las Vegas, two undefeated boxers — Floyd Mayweather and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez — will duke it out for the super welterweight title.

The highly anticipated fight is also setting a record as the highest paid fight in history. It could garner as much as $200 million in sponsorships and pay-per-view fees.

Veteran fighter Floyd “Money” Mayweather, 36, will receive $41.5 million dollars for the Showtime Pay-Per-View brawl. Mayweather has an undefeated record spanning 17 years.

His opponent is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, a 23-year-old Mexican, who has garnered a lot of buzz with his undefeated record.

Ron Borges, columnist for the Boston Herald. He tweets @RonBorges.

