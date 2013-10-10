Hawaiian Company Adds Spam Flavored Macadamia Nuts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Spam brings two things to mind: unwanted email or that gelatinous, pre-cooked meat product you find at the store. Well, some people would rather see both in the trash. But many people like eating Spam and now, there's a new way to do it.

The Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co. has a new flavor: Spam. The flavoring is meat-free, good news for any Spam-loving vegetarians who might be out there. The president of the Hawaii company, Richard Schnitzler, said Spam has a cult following in his state.

