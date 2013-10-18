'Glee' To End Next Season

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Most of the time, Fox's hit show "Glee" offers a sunny vision of high school. It's a musical, after all.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

But last week's episode hit a somber note.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "GLEE")

MONTAGNE: The characters paid tribute to Finn Hudson, who was played by the late actor Corey Monteith. He died of a drug overdose in July.

GREENE: The episode gave fans a chance to grieve; 7.4 million viewers tuned in, a huge spike from the previous week. Despite the ratings surge, though, "Glee's" creators have announced next season will be the last.

MONTAGNE: So the big closing number for the show's finale might be "Hello Goodbye"?

