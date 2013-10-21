'Memory Cafes' For Dementia Patients Gain Ground

A growing number of communities are creating places for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia — and their caregivers — to socialize and share a meal.

Among the latest are: Stamford, Conn., Brookfield, Wis., Chalfont, Calif. and Presque Isle, Maine.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Rick Howlett of WFPL reports on the memory cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reporter

Rick Howlett, editor, reporter and host for WFPL, Louisville Public Media. He tweets @rickhowlett.

