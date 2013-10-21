© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Memory Cafes' For Dementia Patients Gain Ground

Published October 21, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT

A growing number of communities are creating places for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia — and their caregivers — to socialize and share a meal.

Among the latest are: Stamford, Conn., Brookfield, Wis., Chalfont, Calif. and Presque Isle, Maine.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Rick Howlett of WFPL reports on the memory cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

