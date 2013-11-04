© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Morsi Is Defiant; LAX Shooting Sparks Debate

By Mark Memmott
Published November 4, 2013 at 6:30 AM CST
On patrol: A Los Angeles Police Department officer and her dog were among the security forces on duty over the weekend in Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport. A gunman opened fire there Friday, killing a TSA officer and wounding several other people.
On patrol: A Los Angeles Police Department officer and her dog were among the security forces on duty over the weekend in Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport. A gunman opened fire there Friday, killing a TSA officer and wounding several other people.

Good morning.

Our headlines from earlier today and over the weekend:

-- Morsi Is Defiant At Trial, Judge Adjourns Case To January

-- Book News: Rand Paul To Plagiarism Accusers: 'If Dueling Were Legal In Kentucky ...'

-- Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Says He Will Not Resign

-- No Clemency For Snowden, U.S. Officials Say

-- Kenyans Mutai, Jeptoo Win New York City Marathon

-- 'Egypt's Jon Stewart' Kicked Off The Air

-- Murder Charges Filed In Los Angeles Airport Shooting

Other stories making headlines:

-- "LAX Shooting Sparks Debate On Security, Arming TSA Agents." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Report Alleges That Doctors Have Been "Complicit In Torture At CIA, Military Prisons." (Global Post)

-- "Virginia Governor's Race May Be Proxy For Broader National Debate." (Morning Edition)

-- "SAC Settlement, With Record Fine, Set For Monday." (CNBC)

-- In Pakistan, Musharraf Is A "Step Closer To Release After Bail." (BBC News)

-- Coaches Of NFL's Houston Texans And Denver Broncos Hospitalized. (ESPN)

-- Rep. Mike Michaud, D-Maine, Announces He Is Gay, "Sharply Changing The Dynamic Of The 2014 Gubernatorial Race." (Portland Press-Herald)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott