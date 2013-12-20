Mr. Cohen's Choir Music For Christmas
Here & Now’s Robin Young is joined by her former high school choir director Ron Cohen, who brings his picks for choral music for the Christmas season.
Maestro Cohen’s Picks
- J.S. Bach, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” performed by the Elmer Iseler Singers
- Randall Thompson, “Ye Shall Have a Song” from “Peaceable Kingdom” performed by the John F. Kennedy High School choir in Plainview, New York.
- J.S. Bach “Cum Sancto Spiritu” and “Dona Nobis Pacem” from “Mass in B Minor, BWV 232″ performed by the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and the Choir of King’s College
- Antonio Vivaldi, “Cum Sancto Spiritu” from “Gloria, R. 589″ performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Shaw
- Benjamin Britten, “Deo Gracias ” from “A Ceremony of Carols” performed by the Etherea Vocal Ensemble
- “Entre le boeuf et l’âne gris,” performed by Die Symphonic
Guest
- Ron Cohen, Here & Now co-host Robin Young’s former choir director at the John F.Kennedy High School in Plainview, Long Island.
