Increases to Public Health Funding in Omnibus Spending Bill

Published January 15, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST
Aerial photo of the NIH Mark O. Hatfield Clinical Research Center, Bethesda, Maryland. (Wikimedia Commons)
The National Institutes of Health, the FDA, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will all be spared from further cuts if Congress passes the omnibus spending package.

The NIH specifically would get $29.9 billion, a $1 billion increase from 2013.

This increased funding would help Americans and patients get preventative care, including amplified efforts toward mental health programs.

NPR’s health policy correspondentJulie Rovner joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the agency’s budget and what it means for research and care.

