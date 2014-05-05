© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In Afghanistan, Families Keep Searching For Landslide Victims

Published May 5, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
The mud and rocks of the landslide are pictured in this aerial view of Aab Bareek village at Argo district in Badakhshan province on May 5, 2014. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
In in Badakhshan province, a very remote area of northern Afghanistan, people are still digging to try to find members of their families who have been missing since a massive landslide on Friday. The formal search for survivors ended Saturday.

At least 2,000 people were in their homes when a landslide covered the area in mud and rocks. Hundreds more are also missing after rushing to help with the rescue effort. They were caught in a second landslide.

The landslides were probably triggered by heavy rains that have fallen across Afghanistan in recent weeks. It was such a huge amount of earth, officials say it will be impossible to bring up all the bodies.

The BBC’s David Loyn reports on how the survivors are faring.

