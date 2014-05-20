How Saudi Arabia Is Responding To MERS Crisis

The World Health Organization is seriously worried about Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). It has killed 126 people in Saudi Arabia since it was first identified two years ago.

The BBC’s Zubeida Malik brought us this report about how the country is responding to the crisis.



Note: Please download the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR app to hear this interview.

Reporter

Zubeida Malik, reporter for the BBC. She tweets @zubeidamalik.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.