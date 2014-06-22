© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Rockies' Very Bad Day: When A Wild Pitch Clears The Bases

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 22, 2014 at 11:26 AM CDT

We usually point out great plays on this blog.

But during last night's Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game, the play turned so messy, it is remarkable.

As The Bleacher Report explains, a wild pitch — and a subsequent throwing error — ended up costing the Rockies three runs. It'll probably rank, Bleacher Report surmises, as one of the worst defensive plays this season.

Just watch:

Needless to say, the Rockies lost 9 to 4.

